Kriti Sanon joins the set of Panipat a day earlier post Housefull 4's wrap up

Kriti Sanon plays Parvati Bai in the costume drama, which has Arjun Kapoor as co-star

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has wrapped up Housefull 4 and dived into Panipat. She begins shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's historical at a studio in Karjat today."

The actor made it to the set a day earlier to soak in the atmosphere. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat in 1761. Kriti plays Parvati Bai in the costume drama, which has Arjun Kapoor as the co-star.

As Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a Maratha queen in the period action drama, she is required to speak some Marathi for her part. Revealing details of the same, Kriti Sanon shared, "There is a certain way that my character speaks in Panipat. There is a strong Marathi flavour and since I’m born and brought up in Delhi, it’s new for me. And since there is not much time between the schedules of Housefull 4 and Panipat, so I have already started my lessons."

Last seen in the sleeper hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon offers multiple releases in the upcoming year. The actress recently wrapped the shoot of Luka Chuppi where she will share the screen with Kartik Aaryan.

