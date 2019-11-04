Kriti Sanon looks regal as Parvati Bai in Panipat

Kriti Sanon, who is having a dream run at the box office with her latest release Housefull 4, looks ethereal in the first look of her upcoming film Panipat.

Kriti essays the role of Parvati Bai in her first period drama. Panipat is Kriti's fourth release this year making her one of the most bankable actresses at the box office.

Kriti is currently shooting for her next project, Mimi, where she will be seen as a young surrogate mother - the main protagonist in the woman-centric flick.

With the enormous success of her latest movie Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon is undeniably on the rise. If her successful track record is anything to go by, it is plain that she has found her footing in the comedy and entertainment space.

Kriti first dived into the genre with her spirited presence in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi, holding her own as a credible performer. Soon after, the stunner headlined the romantic comedy Luka Chuppi and was remarked as a natural in the role of a spontaneous new-age girl. Close on the heels and most recently, Sanon hit a homerun with her dual roles in Housefull 4, which is touted as the biggest Diwali opening to this date.

After playing a strong-headed small-town girl in Luka Chuppi and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti was seen in a completely glamourous avatar in the Housefull franchise and effortlessly pulled off the best of both worlds.

Kriti's comedy movies have earned her appreciation, while also establishing her as a lucky mascot considering the massive business they've drawn at the box office. Not to mention, the success of her latest entertainer has certainly solidified her status as a bankable actress.

Says Kriti, "A big thanks to the audiences for giving the film and my character so much love. I credit the viewers for all the successes that have come by and I feel very fortunate. Getting to do what you love is rewarding in itself. When it's coupled with a positive response, I feel more responsible towards my calling as an actor."

Kriti has also started shooting for her upcoming project Mimi, in which she essays the role of a young surrogate. She will be carrying the film solely on her shoulders as the single protagonist for the first time.

