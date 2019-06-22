Kriti Sanon on Arjun Patiala: Spoof film way more difficult than comedy

bollywood

Stating that playing over-the-top character in Arjun Patiala is easier said than done, Kriti Sanon wants Bollywood to wake up to the genre's potential

That she has a knack for comedy has been evident in her past outings, Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi. But Kriti Sanon, only five years old in the industry, has shown that she has an appetite for risk by pushing her comic streak further and taking on a spoof film in Arjun Patiala.

Underlining how Bollywood needs to wake up to the genre and its potential, she says, "In the West, spoof has been used well in films like Deadpool (2016), where the characters are making fun of themselves. Personally, I love the genre. Arjun Patiala is a kind of comedy that hasn't been attempted in Bollywood before. It's an experiment in that regard. As an industry, we need to start taking risks to prosper and grow." The over-the-top histrionics of leading man Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma and Sanon in the trailer haven't missed the audience's notice. One to have always kept her acts sublime, the actor says it took her a while to understand the exaggerated universe of Arjun Patiala.

"There are scenes where I had to ham. So, when I would look at the monitor [after delivering the shot], I'd think to myself, 'What am I doing?' But, at the same time, I believe that is way more difficult [than comedy] as we are cracking jokes on ourselves here. You have to convince yourself about what you are doing so that the audience believes it."

The Rohit Jugraj-directed vehicle marks her first collaboration with Dosanjh. She is counting on the laugh riot to showcase Dosanjh's comic timing to the Hindi cinema audience. "His comic side has been explored in Punjabi cinema, but has been untapped in Hindi cinema. He has played intense characters in Udta Punjab (2016) and Phillauri (2017). This film will be a treat for the audience because Diljit has a flair for comedy."

