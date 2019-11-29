MENU

Kriti Sanon on Parvati Bai from Panipat: She is both loving and fearless

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 09:36 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Kriti Sanon seems to have found her most "honoured" role as Parvati Bai in the upcoming feature 'Panipat'.

Kriti Sanon's Instagram account
From playing an innocent small-town girl to playing a bubbly, cheerful girl in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', Kriti Sanon has had quite an interesting journey in Bollywood, but she seems to have found her most "honoured" role as Parvati Bai in the upcoming feature 'Panipat'.

Raving about her role, the actor on Thursday wrote effusively on Instagram, "Parvati Bai - From being a loving woman to being a strong constant support for her husband through all ups and downs to being a fearless force that would go to every extent to defend her people."

Thanking the man who gave her this opportunity -- Ashutosh Gowariker, she went to extend a word of thanks to the film's director writing: "It's been an honour portraying her on the big screen in Panipat! Thank you Ashu sir for this opportunity!"

The forthcoming war drama dictates the events that lead to the Third Battle of Panipat. It boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, and Zeenat Aman.

Panipat is slated to hit big screens on December 6.

