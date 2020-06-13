Kriti Sanon on trying her hand in the kitchen: Never thought I'd enjoy cooking

The Lockdown has helped many celebrities hone their culinary skills, so much so that actress Kriti Sanon now enjoys cooking! Kriti took to Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the dishes she has cooked on Friday. Her spread includes chicken in mushroom sauce and prawn curry. Take a look at her food story right away!

Kriti Sanon also tried her hand in baking and look at the outcome! Tempting, right? Her well-raised babka will surely inspire you.

Amid the lockdown, Kriti has also been exploring her baking acumen, even as her sister Nupur Sanon tried her hand at hairstyling. Nupur recently gave Kriti a haircut. And as far as haircuts are concerned, we recently saw Alia Bhatt and Radhika Apte in their short-hair avatar.

Kriti Sanon has found ways to be occupied as the world is going through a major crisis. The actress and her sister are being extremely cautious during the lockdown period. She also decluttered her entire wardrobe.

Ever since the lockdown started, people who are home for more than three months now, have found ways to keep themselves busy. It seems Bollywood celebrities have to take care of themselves, and they also have to do all their chores themselves too. So as far as cleaning their houses and cooking food is concerned, these chores have been taken care of by many people.

On the work front, Kriti has three very interesting films coming up. The first one is Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi, a film that deals with surrogacy. Next in line would be a film called Second Innings with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, and Dimple Kapadia, where a young couple adopts an older one. And lastly, she has the biggie, Bachchan Pandey, with Akshay Kumar, slated to release on January 22, 2021.

