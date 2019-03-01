Kriti Sanon opens up about working with Laxman Utekar for Luka Chuppi

bollywood

Having worked with renowned filmmakers like Sabbir Khan, Rohit Shetty, Dinesh Vijan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, amongst others, Kriti Sanon reflected upon on her bond with Laxman

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, who is all geared up for the release of 'Luka Chuppi', has opened up on her experience of working with the director of the film Laxman Utekar.

Kriti said, "It was fabulous working with him as he knows exactly what he wants. I think he is very calm and patient I have never seen him angry on the set, in fact, he is one of the calmest directors I have met."

Always smiling, he is very good with humour like he knows exactly how to crack a situational comedy which is what 'Lukka Chuppi' is but at the same time he is someone who is very approachable and he likes discussing stuff, he likes taking inputs from the actors he would know if something is working or not working but he would also give you the liberty of trying what you want,"ÂÂ she added.

Kriti is known to portray characters which have resonated with her audience. The actor's last film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from the audience.

The actor, who has never been to cities like Mathura and Lucknow said she was looking forward to new adventures and trying out the local food of the cities.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has a great film line up to look forward to with projects like multi-starrer 'Housefull 4', 'Panipat' alongside Arjun Kapoor and 'Arjun Patialaâ¿¿ opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

