Kriti Sanon sees a record-breaking opening with Housefull 4 after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi. Working in an ensemble cast with other well-established actors can take away one's individual caliber but actor Kriti Sanon doesn't seem to have let this get to her. Kriti's latest outing on the silver screen - Housefull 4 - has names such as Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Housefull 4 has been Kriti's record-breaking opening this year with 19 Crore on the first day of its release which is more than twice of Luka Chuppi that released earlier this year.

However, films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi were a turning point for Kriti where the audience loved her in the girl-next-door avatar. But with Housefull 4 she has charmed the audience in a rather glam character.

Kriti Sanon who is paired opposite Akshay in the rib-tickling comedy is essaying out her character with ease.

Though experimenting with this genre, the actress has gone from strength to strength with each film, garnering love from critics and the audience alike.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates