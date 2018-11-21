Kriti Sanon shares heartfelt messages for her Housefull 4 co-stars

bollywood

Kriti Sanon with her Housefull 4 co-stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh

Kriti Sanon who wrapped the shoot of her upcoming comedy film Housefull 4 shared warm messages for her co-stars on social media. The actress will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh for the first time and has opened up about her experience with the actors.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared for Akshay Kumar saying, " Dilliwaalas with their gummy smiles!! It was such a pleasure working with you sir!! Thank you for being so amazing, so chilled, so funny and soooo punjabi! @akshaykumar your constant urge to add something new to the scenes to make it better is inspiring!"

Kriti also posted for Ritesh Deshmukh expressing, "Rits!! You are one of the nicest people i have ever come across! So glad that i got to know you.. a fabulous actor and an even better human being! Stay the same and pls keep in touch..will miss our chats & word-links! @riteishd"

Housefull 4 will reunite the actress with her mentor Sajid Nadiadwala after her debut film Heropanti.

Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress' last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers. The actress just finished shooting for Housefull 4 and gearing up for Panipat.

