Kriti Sanon shines with back-to-back hits on the box-office

Kriti Sanon shines as the next actress to enter the 200cr club with her film Housefull 4, making her one of the most bankable actresses this year. The film has been Kriti's highest grosser crossing the collection of Dilwale and Luka Chuppi

The actress has been on a rise with a number of diverse projects in the pipeline. Kriti will next be seen in Panipat this December which is her first-period film. The actress has been effortlessly transformed into a Peshween for the film. Kriti is also shooting for Mimi that is centred around a young surrogate mother played by the actress. Mimi is said to be one of the most breakthrough films for Kriti as she carries the film solely on her shoulders.

Kriti was recently announced as the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. The duo will be reuniting after delivering a successful hit.

