Kriti Sanon spends some quality time with kids at an orphanage

bollywood

Kriti Sanon starts the new year by visiting an orphanage and spending quality time with the children

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon starts the new year by visiting an orphanage and spending quality time with the children. The actress had a gala time with children as they danced their heart out on the chartbuster songs of Kriti Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe and Sweety Tera Drama. The children had also prepared performances for the actress. Apart from the fun interaction, Kriti spoke to children upon the importance of education and guided them ahead for their career and the children were thoroughly motivated. The actress herself is an engineer before she pursued acting.

Kriti has a huge fanbase in the children and at the orphanage, she came across a young fan of her who is a big fan of the actress and when she met her the young fan got emotional and was absolutely delighted to see the actress.

The children had also prepared performances for Kriti which the actress thoroughly enjoyed.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures saying, "Kids are the best stress busters!! ðÂÂÂSo much fun to spend time with these little ones.. made my day!! ♥ï¸Â♥ï¸ÂSmiled & laughed till my cheeks hurt! ðÂÂÂ 2019 feels good!"

View this post on Instagram And of course we danced and sang!!âÂºï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂ¤ A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) onJan 3, 2019 at 6:14am PST

Kriti Sanon has chock -a- block schedule ahead with her 4 films releasing this year yet she took out some time and met her young fans. Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress' last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

Only 4 films old, actress Kriti Sanon has an exciting film line up to look forward to with projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala. The young actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Shares Exotic Pictures From Her Scuba Diving Experience

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates