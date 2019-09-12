Kriti Sanon spends time with Priyanka Chopra over dinner in NYC
Kriti Sanon attended the Coach show at the New York Fashion Week 2019. While there, the actress met up with Priyanka Chopra and had dinner with her.
Kriti Sanon was invited to the Coach Spring Summer 2020 show in New York recently. Kriti Sanon looked lovely in a Printed Prairie Dress and Bianca Sandals with Leather Paillettes, and carrying a Tabby Shoulder Bag 26.
Kriti was excited to be invited for the show and said, "It was such a surreal experience to watch the Coach Spring Summer 2020 show front row at New York Fashion Week. I've always been a fan of their collections especially their leather accessories."
While in New York, the actress met up with Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, Rohini Iyer and a few others over dinner and shared a photo with the group. Kriti Sanon captioned the photo as: "Impromptu plans are the best!! It was so lovely meeting u last night @priyankachopra !!#GirlCrush
@natasha.poonawalla good to seeya in a different city this time @rohiniyer this trip has been fab..! To many more..!"
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, too, had attended the Oscar de la Renta show at the New York Fashion Week and wore a chic black dress that showed off her sculpted abs. Kriti, on the other hand, looked pretty in a red dress and white sneakers.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be reuniting with director Laxman Utekar for Mimi, which revolves around surrogacy. "Dino [Dinesh Vijan, producer] had acquired the rights of the Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy [2010], a while back. When he had told me about the concept, I loved it and it stayed with me. Months later, while we were on a flight, he narrated a part of the story casually to me, and I had goosebumps, and tears in my eyes. When a film has that effect on you, you know you have to do it," said Kriti in a chat with mid-day.
On Mimi being her first woman-centric film and the expectations that bring, Kriti told mid-day, "It is a huge responsibility and I am nervous as well as excited. The story is so divorced from my experiences, and I have to portray emotions that I have never felt; that makes it challenging. But I want to take risks. I'm glad that Mimi will be my first so-called female-centric film."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Kriti Sanon, Manyata Dutt, Radhika Apte's dinner outing!