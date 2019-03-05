Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi passes the Monday test at the Box Office

bollywood

Krti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi

After seeing a bumper opening, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's Luka Chuppi scored big over the extended weekend. Minting Rs 8.01 crore on its first day, Luka Chuppi has gone ahead to become Kriti and Kartik's highest opener ever as a solo female and male lead respectively.

Luka Chuppi has passed the Monday litmus test due to the partial holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The rom-com collected Rs 7.90 crore nett, taking its four day total to Rs 40.03 crore. The film has good chances to hit the Rs 50 crore mark, by the completion of its first week.

Riding high on the success of Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon celebrated her highest opening by distributing sweets to media. Marking the occasion of Mahashivratri, Kriti Sanon also visited a Shiv temple in the suburbs of Mumbai to express her gratitude to the almighty.

Kriti Sanon has been treating the audience with varied characters giving a testimony of her versatility. Beginning the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is all set to offer a plethora of diverse characters this year with her films hailing from different genres. She will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

