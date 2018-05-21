Kriti Sanon sweats it out with sister Nupur at the gym

Kriti Sanon works out at a gym near her home in Andheri. The Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) actor would often be spotted exercising with rumoured beau Sushant Singh Rajput



Kriti Sanon works out at a gym near her home in Andheri. The Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) actor would often be spotted exercising with rumoured beau Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were regulars at the gym. In recent times, however, Kriti has been sweating it out with sister Nupur, who is also eyeing Bollywood.



Kriti is playing the big sis to the hilt to make Nupur Bollywood-ready. Though Nupur is a singer, she is more keen on acting. SSR will have to wait. Sister comes first.



Kriti Sanon has made her way into Bollywood with her hard work and dedication and has worked with some of the leading names in Bollywood. Revealing some more details about Kriti Sanon, her sister Nupur Sanon had once said that even as a kid, she was very hard-working. On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Arjun Patiala in Punjab along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen with Arjun Kapoor in Panipat.

