Kriti Sanon takes horse riding lessons for Panipat

Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon is taking up horse riding sessions for the upcoming period film "Panipat". Kriti on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with a horse and captioned it: "So good to be back with this beauty! Horse riding sessions start again with Suresh Sir and Amateur Riders Club. This time for 'Panipat'."

Panipat will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. Actors Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are part of the ambitious project. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

