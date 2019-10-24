Kriti Sanon to join Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma in the Satte Pe Satta remake?

The remake of Satte Pe Satta has been in the news ever since it was announced by Farah Khan that she's working on that aforementioned Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini starrer. The film will be produced by Rohit Shetty and he even welcomed the filmmaker to his family (production house) with an Instagram post. Remember this?:

Khan hasn't confirmed or denied the news about roping in Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma for the film, however, there's no smoke without fire. Reports further confirm that even Maniesh Paul and Nakuul Mehta have been signed to play Roshan's brothers. And the cast is all set to get bigger as Times Of India reports Kriti Sanon is also about to join the team.

Sources say she's all set to reprise the role of Ranjeet Kaur, who played Seema, a paraplegic girl who's the heiress of an ancestral property. Khan even spoke about the film before and said, "Rohit is producing the film and I am directing it. Unless we come together and make a proper official announcement, everything is speculation. Hopefully, we will make the announcement by Diwali. I am waiting for Rohit, because he is quite occupied these days, finishing the last leg of the shooting of his film Sooryavanshi. Let people continue guessing and the reports run. I would still say those are all speculation."

Sanon seems to be on a film signing spree. She has Housefull 4 releasing tomorrow on October 25, which will be followed by Panipat, Mimi, a film with Rahul Dholakia that's in the darker space, and the Luka Chuppi sequel, reportedly dealing with the repercussions of divorce and how it's gazed with disdain even today in the society. And also, she has a cameo in Kartik Aaryan's Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake, ironically releasing with Panipat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates