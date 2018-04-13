Kriti Sanon to receive Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award for Bareily Ki Barfi

The actress has won Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award 2018 for a memorable performance in a lead role (Female) for the sleeper hit, Bareily Ki Barfi



Kriti Sanon

After receiving so much love for her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon has added another feather to his cap. The actress has won Dada Saheb Phalke excellence award 2018 for a Memorable performance in a lead role (Female) for the sleeper hit. Her performance as Bitti, a young and free minded girl, from a small town, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh was applauded by the audiences and critics.

Kriti Sanon has made her way into Bollywood with her hard work and dedication and has worked with some of the leading names in Bollywood. Revealing some more details about Kriti Sanon, her sister Nupur Sanon had once said that even as a kid, she was very hard-working. "Kriti was too good as a kid. Kriti never went for too many school and college trips... But when the same thing happened to me, my parents said 'Kriti bhi toh nahin gayee thi (Kriti also didn't go)."

"I used to give her the because-of-you-I-couldn't-go look," said Nupur. On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Arjun Patiala in Punjab along with Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen with Arjun Kapoor in Panipat.

Also Read: Kriti Was Good As A Kid, Says Sister Nupur Sanon

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates