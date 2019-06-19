Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia's next film

bollywood

Kriti Sanon-starrer is slated to go on floors this August, will be shot in a start to finish single schedule and will be ready for release in early 2020.

Kriti Sanon. Picture courtesy/Kriti Sanon's Instagram account

Last seen in Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is all geared up to play the lead protagonist in director Rahul Dholakia's yet untitled thriller, which is being produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment. The thriller, slated to go on floors this August, will be shot in a start to finish single schedule and will be ready for release in early 2020.

Drawing inspirations from real stories through a fictional set-up in Mumbai, the film is taking forward Azure's game-changing endeavours in the thriller genre. Earlier this year, Sunir produced Badla in collaboration with Red Chillies, which was a worldwide blockbuster starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee and Amrita Singh. Azure has recently produced two back-to-back content driven blockbusters - Badla and Kesari.

The project marks the first collaboration between Azure and Rahul, who last directed Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. Rahul is co-producing the film as well.

Says Sunir, "It is a delight to package this subject with Rahul and Kriti. We will start shooting in August and the Film will be readied for release in the first half of 2020. The Film is in pre-production with Rahul, Kriti and the team doing a week-long workshop in end July before embarking on a start to finish schedule in August. The core idea behind this taut thriller has excited all of us."

It's a VFX heavy film for which a top VFX Studio is being brought in from South Korea. The film is being written by author Bilal Siddiqi, whose novel, The Bard of Blood is being adapted into a series for Netflix.

Also read: Arjun Patiala posters: Make way for Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's comic caper

Sunir is also producing director Jeethu Joseph's Bollywood debut film starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala and Anurag Kashyap's helmed thriller starring Taapsee Pannu towards the end of 2019. Kriti has three more releases this year including Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh, Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat with Arjun Kapoor.

Also read: Kriti Sanon: Never compared myself with star kids

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates