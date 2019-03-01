Kriti Sanon touts her parents are my most honest critics

bollywood

Over the years, Kriti Sanon's parents have been with the actress to support her during her release. Hailing from Delhi, Kriti Sanon's parents fly to Mumbai for the release of her film

Kriti Sanon

As Kriti Sanon gears up for her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi which hits the screens on Friday, her parents are in the town to see her film. The actress considers her parents the most honest critics of her work.

Over the years, Kriti Sanon's parents have been with the actress to support her during her release. Hailing from Delhi, Kriti Sanon's parents fly to Mumbai for the release of her film.

The actress who has been in her hometown for the promotions of the film shared, "My parents try to come down to Mumbai for all my screenings. This time too they are flying down to watch Luka Chuppi but the coincidence is that the day they are coming here to Mumbai is the same day I am going to Delhi to promote my film. Let's see if we cross paths and get to meet at the airport, depending upon the landing of our flights".

Owing to her busy schedule, Kriti Sanon is running around the clock to fulfill all her commitments, sparing very little time to visit her family in Delhi.

Expressing her angst about the same, Kriti shared, "I hardly get a chance to go to Delhi because of my hectic shooting schedules. I always feel at peace when my family is around me when my film is up for release. I want them to see it before it releases".

While the actress is excited for her parents to watch the film, she revealed their reaction to being the hardest review saying, "I am excited to know their reactions and what they feel about my performance and the film. They are my most honest critics who tell me bluntly whether they liked the film and my performance. In fact, they even go into minute details like which scenes I could have done better. That's the actual review that I am waiting for".



Kriti Sanon with her family at Luka Chuppi special screening at a Juhu multiplex

In the span of just 4 years, Kriti Sanon has delivered varied characters across genres showcasing her versatility. Beginning the year with Luka Chuppi, the actress will have a packed year promoting three other films essaying diverse characters, further proving the testimony of her caliber.

After intriguing the audience with her upcoming character in Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon will be seen stepping into the shoes of a journalist in Arjun Patiala, bringing characters across two eras against the backdrop of reincarnation in Housefull 4, and will be tracing the audience back to the history with period drama Panipat.

Receiving appreciation and love from across quarters, Kriti Sanon has intrigued the audience to witness her spectacular performances in her upcoming films.

Also read: Kriti Sanon opens up about working with Laxman Utekar for Luka Chuppi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates