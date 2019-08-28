Kriti Sanon unleashes her sensual glamorous side in these photos

bollywood

Having played roles that are relatable to the new-age girl next door, Kriti Sanon has now unleashed her sensual glamorous side with these pictures

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon who is known as the coy blue-eyed girl of Bollywood turns into a sultry beauty with these dazzling looks. Having played roles that are relatable to the new-age girl next door, Kriti has now unleashed her sensual glamorous side with these pictures. She exudes versatility with her distinctive fashion style that is feminine yet flirty. We look forward to some more entrancing looks by the actress.

A source close to her, tells us, ''Kriti's recent pictures which went viral on social media are proof that the most relevant Gen Y actor who's usually seen as the girl next door can also gracefully pull off bold roles and audience is eagerly waiting for her to take up such roles that unleash the sexy side of Kriti. Though she started off with a film like Heropanti, where she unleashed her glam quotient, she has ever since stuck to her plain looks in movies. In Housefull 4, she returns in her glam avatar again."

