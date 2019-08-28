Search

Kriti Sanon unleashes her sensual glamorous side in these photos

Published: Aug 28, 2019, 14:31 IST | Mohar Basu

Having played roles that are relatable to the new-age girl next door, Kriti Sanon has now unleashed her sensual glamorous side with these pictures

Kriti Sanon unleashes her sensual glamorous side in these photos
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon who is known as the coy blue-eyed girl of Bollywood turns into a sultry beauty with these dazzling looks. Having played roles that are relatable to the new-age girl next door, Kriti has now unleashed her sensual glamorous side with these pictures. She exudes versatility with her distinctive fashion style that is feminine yet flirty. We look forward to some more entrancing looks by the actress.

Kriti Sanon

A source close to her, tells us, ''Kriti's recent pictures which went viral on social media are proof that the most relevant Gen Y actor who's usually seen as the girl next door can also gracefully pull off bold roles and audience is eagerly waiting for her to take up such roles that unleash the sexy side of Kriti. Though she started off with a film like Heropanti, where she unleashed her glam quotient, she has ever since stuck to her plain looks in movies. In Housefull 4, she returns in her glam avatar again."

Kriti Sanon

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

kriti sanonbollywood news

Ayushmann Khuranna is impressive in his bald act in Bala teaser

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK