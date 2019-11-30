Kriti Sanon: Want to play dark character like in Gone Girl

A look at her slate of upcoming movies — that include a period drama in Panipat, a social comedy in Mimi and an action-drama in Bachchan Pandey — and it is evident that Kriti Sanon is keen to try her hand at every genre. While the actor is enjoying slipping in and out of characters that are far removed from one another, she says that her wish list now includes taking on a grey role. "I have the nice-girl-next-door look, and I have been told that a lot. So, if I get a great script with a not-so-nice character, I will grab it with both hands. I would love to play a character like [that of Rosamund Pike in] Gone Girl [2014] or say, Tabu's character in AndhaDhun [2018]. I want to go into a zone that is not expected of me," shares Sanon.



Although she has enjoyed a hit in Housefull 4 recently, Sanon adds that the success of movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi gives her the confidence to experiment with different roles. "These movies brought in big numbers at the box office and instilled confidence in me. Today, I don't want to be scared that I cannot [pull off a certain role]."

