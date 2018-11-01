Kriti Sanon's family to ring in Diwali in Mumbai this year

bollywood

Kriti Sanon recently got a new house and has been gearing up to celebrate the festival with her family

Bollywood's young actress Kriti Sanon has a special Diwali this year as her family would fly down to Mumbai from Delhi to celebrate the festival of lights with her. The actress recently got a new house and has been gearing up to celebrate the festival with her family.

While every year Kriti Sanon visits her hometown Delhi to enjoy Diwali, this year she has a jam-packed schedule which does not allow her to travel. Therefore, the family of the actress will be flying to Mumbai.

The actress has many fond memories of the festival and eagerly awaits Diwali every year. Kriti is looking forward to celebrate the festival with her parents and the positive vibes the celebrations will bring to her new home, which has been readied just in time for the festival.

Expressing her excitement about her Diwali celebrations Kriti Sanon shares, "I am in the midst of shooting for my film and it will be difficult to fly to Delhi. So, my parents have planned to come down and it will be our first Diwali puja and celebration together in this house."

