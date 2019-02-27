Kriti Sanon's Instagram family is now 18 Million strong!

bollywood

Kriti Sanon who is quite active on social media has clocked 18 Million followers on Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon who is quite active on social media has clocked 18 Million followers on Instagram. The actress has time and again treated the audience with the insights into her day to day life a testimony of which is witnessed on her Instagram.

Currently gearing up for her upcoming release Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has engaged everyone with her one-of-a-kind style game for the relentless promotions of her film. As the actress gears up for her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has been making a mark on the audience with her impeccable choices of characters.

After Kriti's brilliant performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) as Bitti Mishra, the actress is all set to treat the audience with yet another noteworthy character. The actress is all geared for an eventfull 2019 with a line-up of four films.

With projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala. The young actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon plays Luka Chuppi with the paps

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates