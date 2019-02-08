Kriti Sanon's on a dancing spree

bollywood

Kriti Sanon yet again takes the audience by surprise with her dance moves with Coca Cola Tu and Poster Lagwa Do in Luka Chuppi

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is all set for her first release of this year. Luka Chuppi has treated the audience with chartbuster songs - Poster Lagwa Do and Coca Cola Tu, which has been creating a rage already. Kriti is at her best with her dance moves and performance in the songs and fans have been pouring praises on social media.

Ever since Kriti posted the videos of the songs on her social media handles, the actress has been receiving comments appreciating her dancing skills like - "Kriti on fire", "Kriti's dancing like a pro".

Earlier, the audience hailed Kriti as she sizzled in songs like Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, Main Tera Boyfriend, Sweety Tera Drama and Twist Kamariya in her last outings. And now, Kriti will be seen yet again performing a special number in Kalank.

Kriti Sanon has a hectic schedule ahead with four back-to-back films releasing this year and multiple brand shoots on which the actress is working on simultaneously. The actress is doing to and fro from Karjat where she is shooting for her next and then to locations of the other projects.

Recently, Kriti Sanon clocked 17 million followers on Instagram and the actress thanked her fans and followers for their love and support.

Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. Her last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her fans.

Only four films old, actress Kriti Sanon has an exciting film line up to look forward to with projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala. We must say, Kriti is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.

