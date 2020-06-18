Kriti Sanon's strong statement on trolls and blame game over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

After penning a heartbreaking note for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon has now taken to social media expressing ire over how people have reacted to the actor's demise. From talking about the constant messages she has been getting from trolls for not posting anything about Sushant on social media, to bashing media persons as well, in a lengthy statement, Kriti vented out her anger.

She started off, writing, "There are a lot of thoughts crossing my mind. A LOT! But for now, this is all I wanna say! [sic]"

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai.

Kriti, who shared screen space with Sushant in the film Raabta, was among industry colleagues present at the late actor's funeral on June 15, along with his family. In her post, the actress also highlighted how media persons banged her car's window to get a clear picture while she was heading to Sushant's last rites.

Another appeal that she made to the media in her post was: "Little birdie is not usually right [sic]"

While a lot of people have come out with theories and assumptions over Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, Kriti emphasised on the need to stop playing the blame game.

Kriti Sanon ended her post with another underlining message, asking everyone to stop using phrases like "ladke nahin rote (boys don't cry)" and "don't cry be strong".

Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ishaan Khatter were among the celebrities who supported Kriti's post, through their comments.

Kriti and Sushant had worked together in a film, titled Raabta, which was released in 2017. The two worked together in commercials, too. Rumours in the past suggested that the two actors had been dating at one point.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon too took to Instagram, earlier, to give a piece of her mind. "Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on Instagram !! 'You are so heartless' 'ek post tak nahi daala' 'Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum' These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??" wrote Nupur on Instagram.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news