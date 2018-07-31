Kriti Vyas murder: Charge filed against Siddhesh Tamhankar, Khushi Sajwani

Vyas, a finance manager at the salon's Andheri branch, had gone missing on March 16

The Mumbai Crime Branch yesterday filed a 962-page charge sheet in the Kirti Vyas murder case against two the arrested accused — Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sajwani, Vyas's colleagues at BBlunt who allegedly murdered her in March. Vyas, a finance manager at the salon's Andheri branch, had gone missing on March 16.

"We will continue with the investigation, as the search for her body is underway and we are yet to recover it," said an officer, adding that as part of the evidence, they had attached the DNA report from the state forensic lab at Kalina.

Officers said they had booked the duo under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 364 (whoever kidnaps or abducts any person in order that such person may be murdered or may be so disposed), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

DNA findings

Investigators suspect the accused may have strangulated Vyas, which led to her bleeding from the nose, a drop of which was found on the car mat. Experts at Kalina forensic lab found it and sent it for DNA testing. It matched with that of her parents.

