Kritika Kamra: I was very impressed by the youth in Gujarat

bollywood

Kritika Kamra talks about her experience visiting Ahmedabad for the promotion of her film Mitron

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra, who has made her Bollywood debut with the Gujarat-set film Mitron, says she found Ahmedabad very cool. "I was very impressed by the youth in Gujarat. It's a very happening city with very cool crowd... It has some premier colleges. We even shot in one of the colleges, and met a lot of young and bright people," Kritika told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"Ahmedabad also has a cool set of cafes and places where you could go, read a book, hang out at places... They have great street food too. I didn't expect Ahmedabad to be so cool," added the actress, who shares screen space with Jackky Bhagnani in Mitron.

Well-known to Hindi television viewers as Arohi of Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Nidhi of Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, actress Kritika Kamra took the Bollywood plunge with Mitron. She said she had been on the verge of making a film debut a couple of times, but somehow things didn't work out then.

A slice-of-life film directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan fame, it is a remake of the Telugu movie Pelli Choopulu.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS