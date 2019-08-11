Kritika Kamra: People already believe that I can't do cinema
Kritika Kamra opens up about the struggle of transitioning from Television to films
Actress Kritika Kamra says the classist divide between film and television is still present in the industry. "In the industry, there is a classist divide between TV and films," Kritika said, opening up about the struggle of transitioning from small screen to the big screen.
"People already believe that I can't do cinema, or that I don't have the sensibility, or I am not a subtle actor because I have done TV shows before, which I think is not fair," Kritika added, on the chat show, "By Invite Only".
The actress got noticed for her work on working on television shows such as "Kitani Mohabbat Hai", "Kuch Toh Log Kahenge", "Reporters" and "Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta".
Kritika Kamra made her Bollywood debut with the Gujarat-set film "Mitron" in 2018.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Aamna Sharif: Aamna Sharif started her small screen career with shows like Kahin To Hoga, Honge Juda Na Hum before turning to Bollywood. Her filmography includes films like Aloo Chaat, Aao Wish Karein, Shakal Pe Mat Jaa, and Ek Villain (2014). Currently away from the screen, Aamna Sharif tied the knot with producer Amit Kapoor on December 27, 2013. The duo was blessed with a baby boy, Arain Kapoor on September 14, 2015.
-
Shruti Seth: Shruti Seth, who achieved fame with Shararat, forayed into Bollywood with Fanaa in which she essayed the role of Kajol's friend. She has also appeared in the films Ta Ra Rum Pum, Rajneeti and Aagey Se Right.
-
Prachi Desai: She attained popularity with the TV series Kasamh Se, and went on to work in films like Rock On!!, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan, Policegiri and many others. The actress will next be seen in the film Kosha, which is directed by Amman Advaita. Kosha revolves around a disruptive girl who is a rock band member with a history of alcohol and substance abuse. Prachi has also learnt guitar for her role in the film. Talking about the same in an interview with IANS, Prachi said: "When I had to shoot this particular scene where I had to jam with a guitar I thought why not learn it so that it looks real. So yes, I learnt the instrument and I am happy to say that I am playing it for real in the scene."
-
Anita Hassanandani: The actress, who won hearts of TV lovers as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, also turned to Bollywood, but her films Kuch To Hai, Koi Aap Sa, and Krishna Cottage, didn't make much of an impact at the box office. In an interview with mid-day, Anita was asked whether she missed Bollywood, as she has now switched back to TV, to which Anita said: "I am not going to lie about it. I have never been offered anything exciting in films. Television is more secure. I've been doing this since I was 16 and I'm happy in this space."
-
Mouni Roy: With her big break as a small town girl in Kyunki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy has charmed the audience with her innocent looks and acting skills. Years later, Mouni took the television industry by storm with the third season of Naagin, which became the highest TRP grosser of the year. Then, the actress shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film Gold. In an interview with IANS, Mouni shared her experience of the big switch from TV to the silver screen, "My transition to big screen happened very organically, but yes I do feel a loss because it was like leaving your home and entering a new territory as it was my first film, and there were a lot of personal struggles involved."
Mouni will next be seen in Brahmastra and Made In China.
-
Kritika Kamra: Kritika started her career with the show Kitni Mohabbat Hai and became an instant favourite of the audience. Her acting skills garnered her a large number of fans across all quarters. Her debut movie, Mitron, saw her playing the role of a small town girl. Kritika made her debut opposite Jackky Bhagnani in the film.
-
Radhika Madan: Radhika Madan from Meri Aashiqui Tumse, popularly known as Ishani, became a household name in no time with her debut show itself. With her popularity in Indian television, the actress landed herself a role in Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota opposite Abhimanyu Dassani. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota gained popularity at the global premiere of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Radhika was also seen playing a rustic role alongside Sanya Malhotra in Pataakha.
-
Hansika Motwani: Hansika, who appeared as a child artiste in Shakalaka Boom Boom, Son Pari, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, went on to make her Bollywood debut with Himesh Reshammiya in Aapka Suroor. The actress also tried her luck in the South Indian film industry and now, she is a known face down south. Hansika will be next seen in action thriller Maha.
-
Ankita Lokhande: The Pavitra Rishta actress was part of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she played the warrior Jhalkaribai. Ankita shared the first look of her character on social media, and captioned it, "Jhalkaribai definitely knows the way to even a modern man's heart. It's blurred for a reason." The actress was seen romancing the famous Marathi actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who essayed the character of Puran Singh, a soldier, who is in love with Jhalkaribai, a close aide of Rani Laxmibai.
-
Sara Khan: Sara Khan can be currently seen on the show Woh Apna Sa, where she plays the role of an antagonist, Rano. She starred in the unsuccessful film M3: Midsummer Midnight Mumbai and had a small role in Humaari Adhuri Kahaani, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan.
-
Karishma Tanna: Karishma worked in the film Friendship: Friends Forever in the year 2005, before Grand Masti in 2013. Karishma was first seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Shararat and has also appeared in many reality TV shows. Karishma Tanna was last seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju, and in an interview with IANS, she said: "He is amazing, a thorough professional and a brat. He's a lot of fun on the set. He has very good humour, talks well and a lovely guy to work with. The actress, who is not in a rush to sign films further added: "I had been offered a lot of films also but if the content is not good then I would not want to do it."
-
Shama Sikander: Shama Sikander, who appeared in the TV shows Balveer, Ye Meri Life Hai and Seven, also tried her luck in Bollywood. Shama has been a part of some films like Dhoom Dhadaka, Ansh, Man. Shama has also tried her luck in web series. She appeared in Vishesh Bhatt's Maaya, which garnered a lot of controversy because of the actress' bold character.
-
Dipika Kakar: TV actress Dipika Kakar is a famous face in Indian daily soaps. After her successful and famous role in Sasural Simar Ka, this beauty was roped in to be a part of JP Dutta's Paltan as one of the three leading actresses in the film. The actress played the character of a soldier's wife, opposite Gurmeet Choudhary. The film released on September 7.
-
Mrunal Thakur: The Kumkum Bhagya actress is the latest television star to rope in a Bollywood movie. The actress made her debut with Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia, which has been critically acclaimed by one and all. After Love Sonia, the popular television actress was seen in the recently released Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film is based on the life of the Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically-backwards students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with a commendable success rate.
-
Tia Bajpai: She made her Television debut with Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaann in 2006. She also appeared in the shows Tum Meri Ho and Qayamat. She later made her Bollywood debut with Haunted 3D in 2011. She also starred in 1920: Evil Returns (2012), Desi Kattey (2014), Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat (2015) and Hate Story IV (2018). However, her acting career in Bollywood couldn't take off! Very few know that Tia was a contestant on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005 and 2008's Lux Kaun Jeetega Bollywood Ka Ticket.
-
Digangana Suryavanshi: TV actress Digangana rose to fame with her role Veera in Star Plus' Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera. She also appeared on the much-talked reality show, Bigg Boss, in the ninth season. Digangana made her Bollywood debut with Fryday, and was then seen in Jalebi. The actress is currently filming Hippi, a Tamil/Telugu bilingual romantic comedy film.
On the occasion of popular TV actress Aamna Sharif's birthday today, we take a look at successful TV actresses who ventured into Bollywood.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and others at the special screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun