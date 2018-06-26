Kritika Kamra turns up the heat with her hot bikini photo

Television actress Kritika Kamra has posted a hot picture of hers enjoying her vacation at an island

Kritika Kamra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/kkamra

Television actress Kritika Kamra is setting the temperatures high with her hot bikini photo. The otherwise saree-clad bahu was seen flaunting her perfect curves by the beach, as she is vacaying at Thailand's Krabi island. For the first time, Kritika has posted a bikini picture. The curvaceous telly bahu took to her Instagram account and shared glimpses of her vacation in Railay beach. In a pink bikini, with a picturesque landscape view of the island, she captioned her picture as, "Of sun, sea, sand, salt and a few raindrops. #islandlife #slowlife #krabi #railaybeach #beachbum #livetodaylovetomorrow #carpediem (sic)."

Kritika was recently seen in the fantasy drama Chandrakanta. On the other hand, she became everyone's favourite with her character as Dr. Nidhi Verma in the show Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, where she falls in love with a person twice her age. Kritika has also worked in the show Reporters. She forayed into the world of television with the serial Kitani Mohabbat Hai as Aarohi opposite Karan Kundrra. Their pairing became an instant hit and they also dated each other for quite some time.

They enjoyed humongous fan following, so much so, that Karan's current girlfriend Anusha Dandekar would receive hate messages on social media. Reason being, Karan and Kritika's fans felt Anusha was the reason for the former couple's separation, said Anusha on MTV's Troll Police.

