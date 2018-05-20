Krunal and Hardik Pandya pull Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma's leg

The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, were all smiles as they flanked their skipper to pose for these photographs upon landing

Mumbai Rohit Sharma seemed rather embarrassed wearing an emoji outfit as the team arrived in Delhi yesterday for their T20 2018 match against the Delhi. The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, were all smiles as they flanked their skipper to pose for these photographs upon landing.

The team's official Twitter handle captioned the picture: "When you don't want to pose for the camera but your friends force you to." Sharma was wearing the emoji outfit as a punishment which is handed to any Mumbai player who misses a gym session or a training schedule. Earlier, some of the other Mumbai players like Ishaan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Anukul Roy were also spotted in the funny emoji outfit.

