Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri go out on a date in England

Pankhuri Pandya posted this picture of herself with hubby Krunal Pandya and a friend and captioned it as, "Me third wheeling with these two love birds!!#patipatniaurwoh"

Krunal Pandya with Pankhuri Sharma (Pic/ Krunal Pandya Instagram)

As Hardik Pandya is hitting the big ones in the World Cup 2019, his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma Pandya have been busy holidaying in England, where the World Cup is being held.

View this post on Instagram Me third wheeling with these two love birds!!#patipatniaurwohð A post shared by PankhuriSharmaPandya (@pankhuriisharma) onJun 18, 2019 at 5:16am PDT

Hardik Pandya has been in-form with the bat and ball and has made contributions in all the matches so far.

India face Afghanistan on June 22, 2019, at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in England. Afghanistan team look to be in turmoil as they have not won a single match so far in the World Cup 2019.

Afghanistan have also sent back their star wicket-keeper batsman Ahmed Shehzad and senior players like Rashid Khan and Nabi look to be at loggerheads with the current team captain Gulbadin Naib.

