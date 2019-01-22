Krunal Pandya shows heart of gold, gives blank cheque for fellow cricketer's treatment

cricket

Jacob Martin met with an accident on December 28 and has been on a ventilator after suffering extensive damage to his liver and lungs.

Jacob Martin in hospital

A host of cricketers, including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, have come together to help former batsman Jacob Martin who is in critical condition following an accident.

Martin met with the accident on December 28 and has been on a ventilator after suffering extensive damage to his liver and lungs.

The daily cost of the Baroda player's treatment is around Rs 70,000.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for Martin's treatment after his wife appealed for support, several past and present players have also pitched in.

"Martin and I have been teammates and I remember him as a quiet, introvert-type of person. While praying for Martin's speedy recovery, I'd like his family to know that they don't stand alone," Ganguly was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

"I have conveyed to Mrs Martin that she shouldn't hesitate to contact me if further assistance is required," he added.

Current India international Krunal Pandya, who also hails from Baroda, has reportedly given a blank cheque to Martin's family.

"Sir, please fill up whatever is needed, but nothing less than Rs 1 lakh," he was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

Former BCCI official Sanjay Patel informed that former India pacers Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra have also expressed their willingness to help.

Fellow Baroda cricketer Yusuf Pathan also tweeted a picture of Jacob Martin from the hospital, captioned, "Former India cricketer and ex-Baroda coach Jacob Martin met with an accident and is in the hospital. Wish you a speedy recovery Jacob bhai and praying for your wellbeing. #getwellsoon"

Former India cricketer and ex-Baroda coach Jacob Martin met with an accident and is in the hospital.

Wish you a speedy recovery Jacob bhai and praying for your wellbeing. #getwellsoon pic.twitter.com/FDUNI74i3C — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 9, 2019

Jacob Martin has played 10 One Day Internationals for India, scoring 158 runs at an average of 22,57.

Although his international record is nothing to write home about, Jacob Martin has a rather impressive first-class record.

The cricketer played 138 matches in first-class cricket, scoring 9192 runs, at an average of 46.65.

