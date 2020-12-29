Krunal Pandya shows love for 'biwi' Pankhuri on third wedding anniversary. See post

India cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma recently celebrated another year of their marriage.

Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri turned three this Sunday and the stylish all-rounder posted a sweet message to wish his wife Pankhuri on their third wedding anniversary.

Krunal shared a picture on Instagram for his 1.1 million followers and wrote: "Happy anniversary Biwi. Thank you for making me the best version of Myself! Couldn't have done it without you. Three down forever to go."

Meanwhile, Pankhuri too shared a picture along with a lovely message for her husband. She wrote, "Wow 3 years already with this beautiful soul and a total nut head. Thank you for all that you are and all that you have done. It has been a heck of a journey! Love you more than you know."

Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma dated for a while before they got married on December 27, 2017. Krunal Pandya was part of the Mumbai Indians team who won the IPL 2020 title in November. Krunal played 16 matches and scored 109 runs with 6 wickets to his name.

