Krutika Desai pens a heartfelt note for late husband Imtiaz Khan

Actor Imtiaz Khan passed away at the age of 78 on March 15, 2020. The actor was married to television actress Krutika Desai Khan and the duo has an adopted daughter named Ayesha Khan. Late actor Amjad Khan's brother, Imtiaz Khan is known for several memorable films including Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Noor Jahan, Dharmatma and Dayavan among others.

Recently, Krutika Desai took to Instagram to share a photo and a heartfelt farewell note for her late husband. She wrote, "My friend, philosopher, guide and lover.....ALLAH HAFIZ....Till we meet again...soon...."

The photo shared by Krutika Desai shows the couple in happier times.

Imtiaz Khan, born on October 15, 1942, also worked as a director in theatre, but later, he joined films as an actor. While he was born as Zecharian Khan, the actor changed his name to Imtiaz.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates