Updated: Mar 26, 2019, 08:59 IST | Letty Mariam Abraham

Krystle D'Souza admits that creative restrictions on television prompted her to explore the web with Fittrat

Krystle D'Souza: I don't want to play miss goody-two-shoes forever
"I have been doing television for too long, I wanted to do something different for myself," says Krystle D'Souza when prodded on her web debut with ALTBalaji's Fittrat. She may be the audience's darling for her all-white characters in popular shows Belan Wali Bahu and Brahmarakshas, but the hazel-eyed actor has no qualms admitting that television can be creatively restrictive. "I needed to play a character that is modern and close to my age. On television, you have to add seven to 10 years to your age [when a show takes a leap]."

Enter Ekta Kapoor, who offered her the role of Tarini — a go-getter who tramples over others' aspirations to realise her own dreams — in the Santosh Singh-directed drama. Although the Aditya Seal-starrer was offered to her a year ago, D'Souza bid her time before taking the plunge. "Initially, I said no because I wasn't prepared for so much, so fast. Plus, the script and my character were a tad different. Ekta then tweaked it by adding an emotional arc, and made the character edgy. When they came to me again, Tarini was more relatable."

Evidently excited to play a character far removed from the holier-than-thou roles, D'Souza hopes her fans will warm up to her gold-digger act. "The show is special because it gives me the chance to play a grey character for the first time. I hope people appreciate my effort to do something different. More importantly, I am doing it for me. I don't want to play miss goody-two-shoes forever."

