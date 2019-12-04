Krystle D'souza joins the cast of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Renowned actress and youth icon Krystle Dsouza is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Producer Anand Pandit's much-awaited mystery thriller Chehre!

Uniting Mr. Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi onscreen for the first time, Chehre releases on 24th April in 2020 and is directed by Rummy Jafry.

Emraan, Krystle, and team are currently shooting for the film in Delhi till December 7, after which the team along with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan will take off for Europe, amidst chilling temperature and abundance of snow. The glamorous actress, who has ruled hearts on the small screen, conveys her immense excitement to make her film debut with such stalwarts.

Says Krystle, "I am absolutely excited and honoured to be chosen for Chehre to make my Bollywood debut. I would like to profusely thank Anand Sir and Rummy sir for giving me this opportunity to work with such renowned legends, it has been a dream come true and I hope audiences appreciate my very first film venture!" Take a look at her Instagram post:

Anand Pandit's much-awaited mystery thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rummy Jafry. Releasing on April 24, 2020, Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Drithiman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor.

