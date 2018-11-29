Krystle D'souza plays Sukhe's love interest in I need ya

bollywood

Krystle D'souza features in the video of the new song I need ya. She plays singer Sukhe's love interest in it.

Actress Krystle D'souza features in the video of the new song I need ya. She plays singer Sukhe's love interest in it. Sony Music on Tuesday released Sukhe's pop music video "I need ya". The song, which has a R&B vibe, has been written by Jaani and composed by B Praak.

"Sukhe is epitome of cool and working with Sony Music has been amazing. I loved the song. The song's video is finally out. I am sure my fans and music lovers will enjoy watching it and listening to it," Krystle said in a statement.

