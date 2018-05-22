Kubbra Sait and Terence Lewis on sets of their short film Wonderland

Wonderland, a musical is an emotional journey of two dancers



Terence Lewis and Kubbra Sait

Anchor-actor Kubbra Sait and choreographer Terence Lewis have been shooting for a short film, Wonderland. The musical is an emotional journey of two dancers. As Kubbra is also adept at dance, she has been matching steps with Terence, who seems to be more interested in acting than choreography.

Terence, who specialises in Indian folk, contemporary and neo-classical dance forms, said in an interview with IANS earlier that "all our films are dance films if compared to international films". "It is not a new concept in Bollywood," said Terence, expressing the hope of seeing better quality dancing in the movies to come in the future. Terence Lewis, who has choreographed international stage shows, Bollywood shows, Broadway Western musicals and music videos, is also writing a dance film and promises it will be very different.

