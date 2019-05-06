Kubbra Sait, Kunal Kapoor to the aid of children, ahead of World Thalassaemia Day

bollywood

Ahead of World Thalassaemia Day, Kubbra Sait, Kunal Kapoor kick off awareness campaign

Kubbra Sait

In a bid to spread awareness on the prevention of thalassaemia, Kubbra Sait and Kunal Kapoor are set to be part of an awareness campaign that kicks off today. As part of a World Thalassaemia Day (May 8) initiative, the duo shot for a video titled Unerase, which sees Sait recite a poetic narrative. Created in association with an NGO, The Wishing Factory, the campaign aims to highlight how the disease can be prevented with the knowledge of one's condition, prior to marriage and family planning. Sait says, "I've had the chance to interact with the [affected] children. This is a disease that we don't know about.

The children look frail, and younger than their age. When I got to know I'll be reciting a poetry piece on this, I was happy. When I read the lines, I had goosebumps. It was heart-breaking, and also a step forward in promoting awareness about it."



Kunal Kapoor

Delighted to have joined forces with Kapoor, Sait points out that being plagued with the condition can have "children returning to the hospital every 15 days". "I'm glad to raise awareness, so that no one has to suffer the way these children do." The video releases online today, after which they will interact with interested individuals on social media.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates