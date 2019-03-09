Kubbra Sait, Priya Malik, Bianca Gomes unite for music video

music

"We believe in caring and we are made of sharing. So, let's 'GetTogether' this #WomensDay and start celebrating," Kubbra Sait tweeted on Friday

Priya Malik, Kubbra Sait and Bianca Gomes

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait, actress Priya Malik and singer Bianca Gomes have featured together in a music video titled Say it in black & white, which pitches for gender equality and inclusivity.

For the video, they partnered with Black & White Gettogethers, part of the global initiative by liquor major Diageo India to increase inclusion and diversity in marketing - both in terms of progressive gender portrayal in advertising and by supporting initiatives that contribute to gender balance in the industry itself, read a statement.

The film has been directed by Samira Abbas Khan.

