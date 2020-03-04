Kudi Nu Nachne De: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma come together for Irrfan Khan!

It's that time of the millennium where it's all about women empowerment, both on social media and in films, particularly Bollywood. Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Angrezi Medium is also one such film. And Khan has shared a new song that's rightly titled Kudi Nu Nachne De.

The most unique and special quality about the song is that it's about dancing your heart out and letting a girl do what she aspires and desires for. Metaphorically comparing dance with her independence, this is a song that's surely likely to force all the girls out there to dance and dare to dream. It features some of the top female stars of Bollywood like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

Take a look right here:

Another quality about the song that's really endearing is that all the actresses are really enjoying themselves in the video and actually dancing as if nobody's watching, and they all have done this for Irrfan. Angrezi Medium, just like Hindi Medium, is a satirical take on despair and desires, and the obsession of the nation with the English language. After Blackmail and Karwaan, Irrfan Khan is back with another promising drama-cum-comedy that's all set for a March 13 release. Waiting to watch this!

