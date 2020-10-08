Kudos! Milind Deora hails Bombay High Court after Rhea Chakraborty granted bail

A few hours after Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail in the drugs case, Congress leader Milind Deora heaped praises on Bombay High Court. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Bail is the rule, jail an exception."

Bail is the rule, jail an exception.



Kudos Bombay High Court for reinforcing the law of the land without fear, favour or prejudice.



Today’s bail order should also silence conspiracy theorists who question India’s judiciary. Ultimately, judges do seek to dispense justice! — Milind Deora à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¿à¤ÂÂà¤¦ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤°à¤¾ âÂÂ®ï¸ÂÂ (@milinddeora) October 7, 2020

On Wednesday, the Bombay HC granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on a bond of Rs 1 lakh in a drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Besides Chakraborty, the High Court also granted bail to Sushant's employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

"Kudos Bombay High Court for reinforcing the law of the land without fear, favour or prejudice," tweeted Deora. He also said that the bail order should silence conspiracy theorists who question India's judiciary. "Ultimately, judges do seek to dispense justice!" Deora added.

While pronouncing the verdict Justice S.V. Kotwal said that Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in the police station after her release. The high court also asked Chakraborty to deposit her passport and not to travel abroad without court permission. Although Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail, she cannot leave Mumbai with the NCB's permission, the HC order said.

After spending 28 days in jail, Rhea Chakraborty walked out of the Byculla Jail on Wednesday. Amid tight police security, Rhea quickly stepped into a vehicle and was driven off to her home in Santacruz. Meanwhile, Rhea's her brother Showik and drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar were denied bail.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangram Singh Nishandar once again warned the paparazzi against chasing or obstructing any vehicles in which persons called for investigations travel in view of the safety of all the stakeholders.

