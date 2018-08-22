Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to hear second round of pleadings in February 2019

international

The court will hear the case for a week from February 19 to 25

Khulbushan Jadhav

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear in February 2019 the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage, the media reported.

The court will hear the case for a week from February 19 to 25, Geo News reported.

Jadhav was sentenced to death in April 2017 following which India moved the ICJ. A 10-member ICJ bench restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated on.

Pakistan stated that "Jadhav was not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities" in Balochistan. India denies all the charges.

He was allegedly apprehended on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed into Pakistan from Iran, according to Pakistani officials.

Earlier this year, the second round of pleadings was filed by India to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague on Tuesday regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was issued a death sentence by a Pakistan military court on alleged espionage charges.

"In keeping with the order of the International Court of Justice of January 17, 2018, India today (Tuesday) submitted its reply in the court in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read: Kulbhushan Jadhav Faces More Charges In Pakistan: Report

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates