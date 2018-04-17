Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India files second round of pleadings at International Court of Justice

In keeping with the order of the International Court of Justice of January 17, 2018, India today (Tuesday) submitted its reply in the court in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav," the External Affairs Ministry said

The second round of pleadings has been filed by India to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague on Tuesday regarding the Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was issued a death sentence by a Pakistan military court on alleged espionage charges.

"In keeping with the order of the International Court of Justice of January 17, 2018, India today (Tuesday) submitted its reply in the court in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

India first approached the ICJ on May 8, 2017, for violations of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by Pakistan in the matter.

The Court had on May 18 indicated provisional measures as requested by India and passed an order obligating Pakistan to not carry out the sentence that was awarded to Jadhav through a farcical trial by a military court in Pakistan.

According to the court's order, India had filed written pleadings - also known as "memorial" - in the case on September 13 last year and Pakistan filed its counter-memorial on 13 December 2017.

According to the statement, India has now filed its reply to Pakistan's submissions to the court and Islamabad has been given time till July 17, 2018, by the court to file its response.

"India remains committed to making all possible efforts to secure and protect the rights of Jadhav," the statement said.

