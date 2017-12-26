Kulbhushan Jadhav 'meets' wife, mother through a glass screen

Kulbhushan Jadhav meets wife, mother at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, but separated by glass screen

Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, yesterday met his wife and mother - but separated by a glass screen - in a carefully choreographed event that unfolded in tweets, photos and TV footage. The 40-minute meeting, which took place after many representations, was at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building, and came after the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan in May to stay his execution.



Former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife meet him while seated across a glass partition at the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad. Pic/PTI

On Jinnah's birthday

It was the first time that Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March 2016, and Pakistan portrayed it as a humanitarian gesture to mark the birthday of the country's founder. "Pakistan permits the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Jadhav with him, as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted.



Avanti and Chetankul Jadhav leave after the meeting. Pic/AFP

He made it a point to identify Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, with his military title. Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran. It claims that he possessed an Indian passport that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel. India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Tweet talk

Reactions on Twitter

Siddharth Vidyarthi: The 56-inch #BJP govt. should be ashamed of itself after seeing what Pakistan has done to #Kulbhushan and his mother & wife by allowing a farcical meeting. It was pathetic & inhuman. Declare Pakistan a terrorist state & cut off all ties.

Pralay Nath @Mukesh_Melkani: Why did Pakistan government call #KulbhushanJadhav mother & wife to Pakistan if they need intercom for conversation. It shows Pak govt humanity & Kindness. Where our external affairs is always ready give visa to Pakistani citizen for medical treatment.

