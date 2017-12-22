Kulbhushan Jadhav under no threat of immediate execution, says Pakistan

Pakistan yesterday rejected the insinuations that the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav would have the last meeting with him on Monday, saying the Indian prisoner was under no threat of immediate execution

Kulbhushan Jadhav

"Let me assure you that the Commander (Jadhav) is under no threat of immediate execution and his mercy petitions are still pending," Faisal told the media at the weekly briefing. A diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad would be allowed to accompany the visitors.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

