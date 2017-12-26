Kulbhushan Jadhav's family meets Sushma Swaraj

The family of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here today, a day after their controlled interaction with him in Islamabad

The wife, right, and mother, center, of imprisoned Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav are escorted by an Indian diplomat after meeting with Jadhav at Foreign Ministry in Islamabad. Pic/AFP

Jadhav's mother and wife met Swaraj at her residence. Senior ministry officials were also present, according to sources. They had met Jadhav yesterday at the heavily guarded building of the Pakistani foreign office. The meeting, through a glass screen, came after The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan in May to stay the 47-year-old Indian national's execution.

The external affairs ministry is yet to give any official reaction to the meeting between Jadhav and his family.

