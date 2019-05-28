Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal: 5 spinners to watch out for in the World Cup 2019

cricket-world-cup

With all teams having a bunch of spinners in their ranks. we have a look at the top 5 spinners who could turn games in their respective team's favour

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja

England traditionally has pace-friendly wickets thanks to its green grass and bounce from the soil. With the pace attack going to be the go-to weapon for many of the teams, the spinners could be the X factor or a secret weapon in a team’s arsenal. Spinners will be able to use their skills, variations and turn to break partnerships and also help the fast bowlers get a breather in those overcast conditions.

The Spinners who will be influential for their teams in the ICC 2019 World Cup:

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav had a forgettable IPL campaign this season but the young lad has been in sensational form in India colours, tormenting teams with his wrist spin. He has not only been great in the middle overs but also shouldered responsibility when asked to bowl in the dangerous power plays. MS Dhoni’s presence behind the stumps will be of great help to the young spinner, who will be assisted by the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, and Ravindra Jadeja

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid being the local boy, is quite accustomed to English conditions and knows the pitches of England very well. Adil has had a fantastic year and will surely be an X factor for the English side who seem to be favorites to win the coveted trophy. With Moeen Ali out there as a part-time bowler, Pressure will be eased off Adil’s shoulders which will help him to express himself

Rashid Khan

He is the main strike bowler for Afghanistan. Rashid Khan has been a revelation of the sub-continent with his mystery spin which has foxed the best of batsmen and he deservedly ranks amongst the top spin bowlers. He has been a match-winner for the Afghans on a consistent basis and the team will rely on his skills to help them through difficult situations and put up a good show in the World Cup. Rashid Khan will be well supported by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi

Imran Tahir

SA’s old warhorse Imran Tahir is a dangerous spinner who should be taken seriously. Imran Tahir had a fantastic recently-concluded IPL, claiming 26 wickets in 17 matches for the Chennai Super Kings who reached the final. Imran Tahir varies pace very well to create doubt in the opposition batsmen’s mind and thus fox them. A great asset for South Africa in the middle overs, Imran Tahir will go all out and bring in his A game in a World Cup campaign which could well be his last.

Adam Zampa

One of the best qualities of Australia’s Adam Zampa is his capability to restrict the run flow and bowl some economical overs for his team. Not only is he economical, but he is also a key player for Australia when it comes to breaking partnerships and prevent the opposition from settling in and making a huge score. Australia’s main spinner will have Glen Maxwell for company.

