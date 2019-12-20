Kuldeep Yadav obsessed with hat-tricks, says coach Kapil Pande

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, 25, was in tears after England and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Moeen Ali's brutal onslaught yielded 27 runs off his over while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League this year.

On Wednesday, his parents and coach shed tears of joy.

The Team India spinner, who is known for his Chinaman action, will now be recognised as a hat-trick man reckoned his coach, Kapil Pande after his ward dismissed West Indians Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph off consecutive deliveries in the second ODI at Vizag on Wednesday.

"Kuldeep is obsessed with hat-tricks. This is his second hat-trick in ODIs for India. He has taken a hat-trick as a junior player too [2014 ICC U-19 World Cup against Scotland in Dubai]. But my advice to him is to keep focussing on bowling the right line and length and not to concentrate on taking wickets and hat-tricks. Wickets will come automatically," his coach told mid-day over the phone from Kanpur on Thursday. The coach, however, did not want to compare Kuldeep's two ODI hat-tricks.

"Both the hat-tricks—against Australia (Kolkata, 2017) and now against West Indies yesterday—are equally important. In his first ODI hat-trick, all three were different modes of dismissals. Matthew Wade was bowled, Ashton Agar was trapped LBW and Pat Cummins was out caught. But interestingly, Visakhapatnam was a batting track," said Pande, who is well aware that the spinner is on 99 ODI wickets.

"He was trying hard for his 100th wicket on Wednesday. It will be a major milestone. It will come sooner or later," said the coach.



Back home in Kanpur, Kuldeep's parents (father Ram Singh Yadav and mother Usha Devi) were equally excited after watching the match on TV. "We never miss his matches [on TV]. This time, my eldest daughter, Madhu [who is married] too was at our home and we were overjoyed with Kuldeep's achievement," said Kuldeep's father, a brick kiln owner.

Kuldeep's younger sister, Anushka is a law student and lives in a Delhi hostel, while his elder sisters—Madhu and Amita—are both married. However, his parents are in no rush to get him married. "There is no hurry. We have no immediate marriage plans for him. Let him concentrate on his game," said Yadav Sr.

