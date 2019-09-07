Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Will Ganpati Bappa save Kullfi in the show?

StarPlus' musical drama, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala has taken a very interesting turn as Kullfi (Aakriti Sharma), Amyra (Myra Singh) and Sikander (Mohit Malik) are trying to make ends meet as they have started a new life in a chawl.

The entire city is celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and on the show too, we saw Sikander and the kids preparing the idol with mud and paper to celebrate the festival in their own sweet way.

As per the latest promo, the kids from the chawl along with Kullfi and Amyra are all dressed up in different avatars waiting for Bappa to visit them. They are also collecting money to bring the almighty Lord Ganesh’s idol in their basti. But as the promo progresses, something unusual happens as Kullfi gets kidnapped. Who is this person?

On the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, where everyone is celebrating the festival and the entire town is lit with love and happiness, a stranger tries to take away this moment of joy from Kullfi’s life. Who is he? Will Bappa save her and will good win over evil?

Watch the Maha Episode of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala on September 7, 2019, at 9:30 PM only on StarPlus.

