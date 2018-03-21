Kumail Nanjiani to star in action comedy Stuber

The film Stuber will be helmed by Michael Dowse while the script has been penned by Tripper Clancy



The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani has joined the cast of Fox's action comedy Stuber. The 40-year-old actor joins Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Dave Bautista in the project, reported Variety. The film will be helmed by Michael Dowse while the script has been penned by Tripper Clancy. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are producing it with Jake Wagner and Nick Thomas serving as the executive producers.

It is about an Uber driver, who picks up a grizzled cop, played by Bautista, who is hot on the trail of a brutal killer. The driver finds himself thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he has to keep his wits, his life and his five-star rating.

